Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 9,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,375 ($96.35).

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). 254,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,330.80. The firm has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.45. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

