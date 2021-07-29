Critical Comparison: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Points International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Points International $217.39 million 1.17 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -63.07

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Points International.

Volatility and Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Points International -3.79% -14.08% -4.72%

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Points International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

