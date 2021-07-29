Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.11.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

