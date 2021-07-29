Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 115,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 165,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.83.

