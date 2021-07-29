Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.