Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €235.00 ($276.47) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €210.30 ($247.41). The company had a trading volume of 494,916 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €213.98. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.