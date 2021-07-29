Credit Suisse AG Invests $45,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLX opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

