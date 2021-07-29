Credit Suisse AG Invests $30,000 in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $277.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

