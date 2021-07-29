Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 17,746 Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boqii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Boqii stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Boqii Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.77 million and a PE ratio of -17.29.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boqii Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.