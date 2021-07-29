Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

RTLR opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 4.33.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

