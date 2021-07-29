Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Kelso Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Kelso Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

