Credit Agricole Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 310

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Agricole from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Agricole’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday.

LON SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). 995,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,522. The company has a market capitalization of £575 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). In the last three months, insiders bought 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

