Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,177,818. Creative Medical Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; Amniostem for the treatment of strokes, radiation, toxicity, and glioma; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.