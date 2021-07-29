Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

