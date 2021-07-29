Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Sells $45,880.00 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COWN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

