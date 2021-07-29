Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.36. 68,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.56. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $424.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

