Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%.

Costamare stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.71. Costamare has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

