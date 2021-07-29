Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.
Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 929,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,965. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
