Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.540-$0.590 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

GLW stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,527. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $866,013.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

