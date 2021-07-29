Cormark Analysts Give IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) a C$3.25 Price Target

Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.70.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.94. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

