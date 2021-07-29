CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.50

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.50 and last traded at $135.28, with a volume of 327222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.