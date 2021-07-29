Contrasting Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

This table compares Gazit Globe and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.82 -$190.09 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.91 million 181.87 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Rafael has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gazit Globe and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Rafael on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

