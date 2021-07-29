Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.