Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $4.05 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

