Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $4.05 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.
