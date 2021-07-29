Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,954.59

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,954.59 and last traded at C$1,947.85, with a volume of 9920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,920.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,946.75.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,844.69. The company has a market cap of C$41.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.