CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $19.83 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $20.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.93 million, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

