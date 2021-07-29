ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

