CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

CNMD stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.05. 529,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25. CONMED has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

