CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

COP opened at €67.45 ($79.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €67.03. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.