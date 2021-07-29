COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Down 64.1% in July

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMPS opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

