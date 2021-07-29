Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,458.57 ($19.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPG stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,498.50 ($19.58). 2,831,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,752.22. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market cap of £26.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

