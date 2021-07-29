Comparing SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SenesTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SenesTech and Save Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $280,000.00 66.15 -$7.94 million ($2.78) -0.55 Save Foods $230,000.00 113.63 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SenesTech.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -2,241.14% -107.54% -81.96% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SenesTech and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

SenesTech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given SenesTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SenesTech is more favorable than Save Foods.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets. The company was founded by Loretta P. Mayer and Cheryl A. Dyer on July 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

