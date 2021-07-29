Comparing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nikola and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 55.92%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.47%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Nikola.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 62,605.96 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -11.92 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

