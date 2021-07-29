Comparing Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -2.19% -13.10% -3.76% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Carvana and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $5.59 billion 10.47 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -160.82 Jiuzi $8.21 million 11.05 $3.45 million N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carvana and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 7 19 0 2.73 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carvana presently has a consensus price target of $301.71, suggesting a potential downside of 11.08%. Given Carvana’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

