Comparing AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AudioEye and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -37.54% -86.08% -41.34% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AudioEye and Temenos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Temenos 0 0 1 0 3.00

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Temenos.

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $20.48 million 7.56 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -18.44 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.

Summary

AudioEye beats Temenos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as foreign, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos Multifonds, a fund administration solutions; Temenos SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platforms that delivers digital transformation; and Temenos AI that provides individualized, frictionless customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes. In addition, the company provides Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; and Temenos Regulatory Compliance, which is used to address fraud, remain compliant with regulations, and manage risk. Further, it provides retail and private banking, corporate and business banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, financial inclusion, mobile banking, consultancy and training services, and support services. Additionally, the company offers Temenos MarketPlace that enables customer to discover the fintech solutions to complement its Temenos software; and Temenos Developer Community, an open API catalogue that brings standardized out-of-the-box APIs to fast track innovation with online support and resources. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

