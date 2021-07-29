Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 65,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,503. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.