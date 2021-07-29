Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 65,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,503. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

