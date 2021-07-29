Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

CVLT traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. 455,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,342. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

