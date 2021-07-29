Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%.

NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 2,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,812. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

