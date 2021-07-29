Columbia Asset Management Sells 57 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in General Dynamics by 170.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 20.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.08. 1,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

