Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,689. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

