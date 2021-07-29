Colony Group LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -235.43 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

