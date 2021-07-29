Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

