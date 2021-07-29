Colony Group LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,257 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

