Colony Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

