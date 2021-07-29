Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $488.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

