Colony Group LLC Buys 669 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

