Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,592 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $106.26 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

