Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Colliers International Group worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $122.85 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

