Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 1,596,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,403. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.