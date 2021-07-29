Colette O’Shea Sells 29,598 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

LAND stock opened at GBX 701 ($9.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 696.08. Land Securities Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 760 ($9.93).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.